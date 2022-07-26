Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Car rolls back, pins woman against wall after handbrake failure

Woman crushed by car after handbrake fails. | File Picture: Netcare 911

Woman crushed by car after handbrake fails. | File Picture: Netcare 911

Published 58m ago

Share

Durban — A woman was crushed by a car after the handbrake failed.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that on Monday afternoon, they responded to a pedestrian-vehicle collision at a home in Forest Hills, Durban.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Reports indicate that an adult female had been crushed after she exited her vehicle to close her gate, when the vehicle rolled back, pinning her into a wall,” Herbst said.

“On arrival, START Rescue was already on scene providing first-aid to the lady after she was freed by construction workers who heard her shout for help.”

Herbst said the patient was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic who treated her for moderate to serious injuries.

More on this

He said once the patient was stabilised, the patient was transported to hospital for further care.

Daily News

Related Topics:

KwaZulu-NatalRoad AccidentsSafetyRoad safety

Share