Car rolls back, pins woman against wall after handbrake failure

Durban — A woman was crushed by a car after the handbrake failed.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that on Monday afternoon, they responded to a pedestrian-vehicle collision at a home in Forest Hills, Durban.
“Reports indicate that an adult female had been crushed after she exited her vehicle to close her gate, when the vehicle rolled back, pinning her into a wall,” Herbst said.
“On arrival, START Rescue was already on scene providing first-aid to the lady after she was freed by construction workers who heard her shout for help.”
Herbst said the patient was assessed by an advanced life support paramedic who treated her for moderate to serious injuries.
He said once the patient was stabilised, the patient was transported to hospital for further care.
