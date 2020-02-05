Cartridges link KZN solider's weapon to murder









Tembinkosi American Ngcobo is on trial facing a charge of murder and the attempted murder of seven police officers, as well as a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. File Picture: African News Agency / ANA Durban - BALLISTICS evidence revealed in the Durban High Court on Tuesday has found that the cartridge cases collected from a crime scene in Ntuzuma matched the R4 army rifle allegedly used by SANDF soldier Tembinkosi American Ngcobo. Ngcobo is on trial facing a charge of murder and the attempted murder of seven police officers, as well as a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Ballistics expert Warrant Officer Nonduduzo Mbeje told the court that her task was to compare the five cartridge cases found at the crime scene with the R4 rifle believed to have been used and concluded that the cartridges were from the same gun. Ngcobo allegedly drove from the SANDF Upington camp on a murder- suicide mission to kill his girlfriend, whom he suspected of cheating on him and lying to him about the paternity of their child. According to the indictment, he arrived in Ntuzuma on January 31, 2017, but did not find his girlfriend, Nontokozo Mbambo, at the home. He instead allegedly shot and killed her sister, Nokwanda, and injured her other sister, Nonduduzo.

Several months later, Nonduduzo and their mother, Nomusa Mbambo, were shot and killed at their home in Inanda, allegedly by Ngcobo.

Ngcobo was issued the rifle at the SANDF Upington base where he was to perform guard duties.

The court heard yesterday that three of the rounds fired at the crime scene came from the R4 rifle that Ngcobo had been issued.

Mbeje said besides the used cartridges, she was given one live round of ammunition which was also collected from the scene.

“When I zoomed in on the cartridges under the microscope, I found that they had the same mark on them, and the same mark was on the test cartridge. I concluded that the cartridges collected from the scene came from the same firearm,” she testified.

She had the firearm for the day to test, and discovered “Die Nonto”, “TA Ngcobo 2017” and “Syanda” engraved on the firearm.

Under cross-examination, Ngcobo’s attorney, Phiwokwakhe Sibisi, said the version he would tell the court was that the firearm Mbeje was given to examine had its breech block changed.

Mbeje responded: “I am not sure how the breech block is changed. I have never done it before. However, if the breech block was changed before I received the firearm, then the cartridge cases that I received would have had a different mark from the bullet fired during the test.”

The trial continues.

Daily News