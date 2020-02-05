Ngcobo is on trial facing a charge of murder and the attempted murder of seven police officers, as well as a charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Ballistics expert Warrant Officer Nonduduzo Mbeje told the court that her task was to compare the five cartridge cases found at the crime scene with the R4 rifle believed to have been used and concluded that the cartridges were from the same gun.
Ngcobo allegedly drove from the SANDF Upington camp on a murder- suicide mission to kill his girlfriend, whom he suspected of cheating on him and lying to him about the paternity of their child.
According to the indictment, he arrived in Ntuzuma on January 31, 2017, but did not find his girlfriend, Nontokozo Mbambo, at the home. He instead allegedly shot and killed her sister, Nokwanda, and injured her other sister, Nonduduzo.