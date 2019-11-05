Case of nurse who ‘smothered’ son delayed until 2020









Megan Prins accused of killing her 7 year old son. File picture Durban - THE TRIAL of nurse Megan Prins, the mother accused of smothering her 7-year-old son at a guest house in uMhlanga, has been postponed to next year. The defence said it was not ready to proceed with the trial, although a mental evaluation report has been presented to the State. This report is expected to reveal whether Prins appreciated the difference between right and wrong when she allegedly smothered her son, Sloan. Her lawyer, Burt Laing, applied for a postponement to consult with the psychiatrist. The trial was initially due to start on Thursday, but the court was forced to adjourn the case when Prins collapsed just minutes before proceedings got under way.

Paramedics were called and she was taken to hospital.

She was discharged that afternoon. Prins looked more relaxed in the dock yesterday.

It is alleged the relationship between Prins and Sloan’s father, Robert Porter, was “tumultuous” and ended in 2017.

Porter got involved in another relationship and this had angered Prins.

In yesterday’s application, Laing said the psychiatrist would not be available to testify in court this year, and asked for a postponement.

Three psychiatrists’ reports have been obtained by the State and have already declared the accused fit to stand trial.

“The psychiatrist will need to assist me in the trial for about two to three days.

“My client is facing a serious charge of premeditated murder.

“It will not prejudice the State in anyway.

“My client has co-operated and has attended court every time,” said Laing.

It is not yet clear how Prins would plead to the charge of murder and there is uncertainty about what evidence would be challenged in the trial.

The State is expected to call its own psychiatric experts and other witnesses during the trial, which has been set down for 20 days, while Laing is expected to lead the evidence of only three witnesses.

“I need to consult with the psychiatrist on the basis of my client’s defence. According to my understanding, there are pathological and non-pathological issues, and such issues require more time,” he told the court.

The application was opposed by prosecutor Denado McDonald, saying further delays would prejudice the dead boy’s paternal family, who are waiting for justice.

Judge Esther Steyn granted a final postponement to May 18.

Daily News