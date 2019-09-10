A CASE of intimidation has been opened at Pietermaritzburg police station against an Msunduzi Municipality employee who apparently called rape survivors “sluts”: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

Durban - A CASE of intimidation has been opened at Pietermaritzburg police station against an Msunduzi Municipality employee who apparently called rape survivors “sluts”. The rape survivors and their supporters had marched to the Pietermaritzburg City Hall against women abuse on Thursday, when the man allegedly called them “sluts”.

On Sunday, municipal representatives had said they were waiting for a direct complaint to be made and that they were not sure if the man was a municipal employee.

But city spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha yesterday confirmed that the man was the city’s employee.

“The matter was reported to the human resources department by the city manager, and a disciplinary process has been initiated. He is one of the new employees at the city’s rapid response unit, which deals with land invasion. Initially, we were not sure if he indeed was the city’s employee, hence we couldn’t positively confirm any action against him,” she said.

Palesa Zulu, who represents young women in the Pietermaritzburg area, said they would lodge a formal complaint with the municipality in addition to laying a criminal charge.

“When this happened, other municipal officials and police officers were there, and they knew what had happened. We are therefore surprised that the municipality and the police have not done anything yet to address this issue. We will do what they want and go to their offices to file an official complaint,” she said.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of intimidation was opened at Pietermaritzburg police station.

“In this case, the police cannot arrest a suspect without a statement from the victim. The victim must submit a statement before we can arrest the suspect, depending on the seriousness of the case,” he said.

KZN Network On Violence Against Women director, Cookie Edwards, said the fact that the man had not been arrested showed that the police took women abuse lightly.

“The suspect should have been arrested immediately and his details should have been taken down on the spot, as there were police officers at the scene.

“As this did not happen, it shows how our police officers are failing in their jobs when it comes to women abuse. When a woman goes to the police station, they usually call the perpetrator and tell him not to swear or hit the woman, and they tell him to go home and make peace. In some instances they would not even open a case and say the woman will probably come back the next day to withdraw the case,” she said.

