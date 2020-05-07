Case opened against Phoenix councillor over 'fake' food hamper message

Durban - A Phoenix councillor has opened a case against another councillor for allegedly spreading fake news as hundreds of residents arrived at Greenbury Community Hall on Wednesday expecting to collect grocery hampers. However, the crowd was turned away after queuing for more than an hour outside the hall. As part of social relief under the Covid-19 lockdown, the eThekwini Municipality has made available food hampers or vouchers for all 110 wards. A communiqué about the programme from the Speaker’s office to all ward councillors stated that the roll-out had been moved from Wednesday to Friday due to a few minor hiccups. A resident in the queue, who would not be named, said she had been receiving grocery hampers from organisations in the Greenbury area. Her husband was unemployed due to the lockdown and they have two children.

“We got the broadcast message that hampers will be given at the hall today (on Wednesday). When we queued, people approached us to say the councillor had misled us. This was sabotage. It was so disappointing,” she said.

Ward councillor Michelle Lutchman alleged that the Minorities of South Africa (Mosa) had sent people to the hall. Others had received the news through word of mouth.

Lutchman dialled two phone numbers that residents said they had received calls from, telling them to go to the hall. One landline number went to the Mosa office.

However, Mosa denied the allegations and accused Lutchman of informing residents to go to the hall on Wednesday.

Mosa spokesperson Roshina Singh said: “The community of ward 48 received phone calls from the ward councillor Michelle Lutchman to go to Greenbury Community Hall today at 9.30am for the council food vouchers/hampers. No one from her office nor the ward councillor turned up. They are passing the buck."

She did not explain the calls from the Mosa landline to residents, and Lutchman denied calling residents.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said a councillor in Phoenix, Lutchman, had opened a case against another councillor for fake news.

