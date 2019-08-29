Mixed Martial Arts fighter Sboh Ceeh Khuboni aka the Destroyer. Picture:Facebook

Durban - The Facebook profile of the man involved in a cash in transit heist in KwaMashu has been removed or deleted. Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Brenda Muridili said a group of robbers engaged in a shootout with security guards of a cash vehicle. She said two of the robbers were shot dead. She said the remaining robbers fled the scene in a minibus taxi.

"A hand gun and a rifle were recovered on the scene from the robbers.It was an attempted robbery," Muridili said.

Pictures of the scene circulating on social media, showed a man on the floor wearing a balaclava and hand gloves with a rifle beside him. He has blood flowing from a wound under his balaclava.

He is also wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt and is laying on his stomach.

The man described above is alleged to be a Mixed Martial Arts fighter Sboh Ceeh Khuboni aka the Destroyer. He was affiliated with Muay Thai MMA Boys. A police source verified his identity.

The Daily News tried several times to search for the profile of Khuboni but could not find it on Thursday.

Zane Sequeira spokesperson for Mixed Martial Arts South Africa said the death of Khuboni aka Destroyer comes as a shock to the MMA community in South Africa.

"Khuboni was a talented fighter and it is so unfortunate and disappointing to see such a talented fighter turn to crime. Our thoughts go out to his family," Sequeira said. One of the robbers killed in a shootout with a cash-in-transit guard in KwaMashu has been identified as a South African mixed martial arts fighter.

Since the Bridge City Shopping Mall incident on Monday, police are still searching for the remainder of the cash-in-transit gang.

A police source confirmed to the Daily News that the deceased was Sboh Ceeh Khuboni who had also been involved in a hijacking incident in Sydenham in 2012 where Shaber Asmal was shot dead outside Sparks Road Mosque parking lot.

Gareth Naidoo a spokesperson for private security company KZN VIP Unit said a guard who was shot multiple times is still in hospital.





