Durban - STILL reeling from an arson attack on Monday, a cash-strapped mosque in Durban’s Effingham Heights says it is now depending on public generosity to ensure that it can open its doors in time for the Friday prayer. “We depend on public funding. As an institution as a mosque we do not take out insurance,” said Imraan Subrathie, an official from the Faizane Mariam Musjid.

Subrathie said they were waiting for the police to conclude their work at the mosque so that clean-up operations could start.

He said the mosque had been a strong pillar in the Effingham community since it was built in 2000.

Subrathie said at least 400 people usually arrived for the Friday prayer and many families would be devastated at the news of the attack.

“It’s like taking a child away from his mom, that’s the agony and pain the community is feeling,” he said.

Subrathie refused to speculate on who was responsible for the attack but acknowledged that there were incidents in the past which had prompted the mosque to hire a night-time security guard.

“There has been some unpleasant reports about incidents that have taken place; for example, our pastor’s tyres were found punctured and other minor vandalism incidents,” he said.

After yesterday’s attack, community members regularly passed by the mosque, some still in shock and others to show their support.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said around midnight yesterday unknown suspects had broken windows in the mosque, poured petrol into the place and set it alight.

“No injuries were reported, but the prayer room was extensively damaged,” she said.

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of arson.

Omari Omand Mathola, the night security guard and two other people were sleeping inside the mosque when the fire started.

“I went to sleep at about 10pm, as I usually do. I was woken up by a small flame that dropped from the ceiling on to my shoulder,” he said.

“When I woke up, all I could see was fire and smoke. I woke up the other two people and we started trying to find a way out,” said Mathola.

He escaped through the back door after struggling to unlock the metal gate, which was hot to the touch.

The other two people jumped through a window.

“I thank God the fire struck me, because if I did not wake up, I am not sure what would have happened to me.”

Mathola said he did not see anyone.

After escaping from the burning mosque, Mathola called the fire department, as well as Subrathie.

“Thankfully the fire department got here quickly and took care of the fire and we managed to salvage some of the mosque,” said Subrathie.

Sophia Phiri, who runs madressa classes every afternoon, said she came to see if the rumours were true.

“I do not know why anyone would burn down a place of worship,” she said.

The Council of Muslim Theologians released a statement condemning the attack.

“Places of worship are (to be) respected by all peace-loving individuals and should be places of safety and security,” it said. “We appeal to all citizens to hold their emotions in check and abstain from spreading baseless rumours.”

Last year, a number of mosques in Durban were attacked including the Verulam mosque, which left one person dead and two critically injured.

