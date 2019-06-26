KZN Cerebral Palsy Association spokesperson Adele van Vuuren playing with one of the children it looked after daily.

Durban - UNABLE to keep up with day-to-day expenses, the KZN Cerebral Palsy Association in Pinetown is on the brink of closure. The establishment may have to shut its doors, leaving 24 children and adults without care.

The director of the home, Ina Borstlap, said the association was cash-strapped as a result of high inflation.

“We’re unable to make most of the payments and are barely surviving,” she said.

The association does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on donations from concerned individuals and businesses.

The association’s manager, Paula van Eeden, said the home may be forced to close in the near future.

“What people need to understand is that there’s no cure for cerebral palsy and without the home, everyone will be affected,” she said.

Van Eeden fears having to retrench staff, which would be a further setback as they already have a big workload.

The association, which has been operating for 50 years, deals with the needs of those suffering with cerebral palsy, who can do little for themselves, and provides one-on-one support.

Van Eeden said the association catered to all ages and did not turn away parents who couldn’t afford fees.

“Part of why we’re here is because we’ll never turn down anyone. Most of the parents are unemployed and we understand their child’s needs,” she added.

Association spokesperson Adele van Vuuren said closing the home would have a ripple effect.

“If we close, our caretakers would be unemployed. They’re all the breadwinners in their respective homes. This would also cause the parents of the affected children to leave their jobs in order to watch their kids,” she said.

Caregiver Shireen Hlophe was concerned about her job, which she is passionate about, as she is over 40. She worried that other companies might not hire her because of her age.

“This isn’t nice at all. What will happen to the children? How are their parents going to see to them? These children are our children,” she said.

Vani Balraj, whose son Nivesh is cared for at the home, said he would be devastated if the home closed as he knew the association to be his family.

“He loves it there. His caregiver is the only person who knows his exact needs by the second,” she said.

The unemployed mother of four said the association was the only organisation to assist her.

Daily News