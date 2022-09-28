Cassim Phiri latest ANC leader targeted in series of killings

Durban — The ANC in eThekwini says that more than five ANC leaders have been killed in the region recently – the latest victim was gunned down on Tuesday night. ANC regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the party was disturbed by the killing of Cassim Phiri after an ANC meeting at Mariannhill Primary School.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize said the ANC was calling upon Police Minister Bheki Cele and the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal to sanction an urgent probe into the murder of Phiri, the branch deputy chairperson in Ward 14. The ward covers places such as Dassenhoek, Mariannhill, Winston Park, Klaarwater, KwaNdengezi and Thornwood. Phiri was also the deputy secretary of the Henry Bona Zone – having served the ANC Youth League and other party structures over the years.

Cassim Phiri, the Ward 14 deputy branch chairperson and deputy secretary of the Henry Bona Zone, was gunned down on Tuesday night after an ANC meeting at Mariannhill Primary School. Picture: Supplied “We are disturbed to learn that he was brutally murdered by unknown criminals after an ANC meeting held at Marianhill Primary School last night,” Mkhize said. “As the ANC in eThekwini we reiterate our call for more resources to be allocated to ensure intelligence gathering to detect planned killings of leaders. “Over the past few months, more than five leaders of the ANC have been killed in (the) eThekwini region under mysterious circumstances.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Mkhize said that a few years ago, Thulani Nxumalo, Ward 12 branch chairperson in KwaNdengezi, was gunned down outside his home a few kilometres away from Ward 14. Police have been approached for comment. Daily News