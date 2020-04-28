'Catch a wake-up, KZN, and obey rules': officials as coronavirus cases continues to rise

Durban - “If you go around all you see is people. You see gatherings of more than 100 people.” This was according to IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi, speaking after it was announced that eThekwini was among the municipalities that are a cause for concern for provincial and national leadership. On Sunday, Premier Sihle Zikalala said eThekwini was recording more than 10 new Covid-19 cases daily. On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a Risk-Adjusted Strategy that would see the country move to level 4 from May 1. However, eThekwini would remain under stricter lockdown regulations “unless there is a drastic change in the coming days”, said Zikalala. He said that since the start of the intensified lockdown last Monday, 1182 people had been arrested by the police for violating regulations.

Nkosi said people were not adhering to social distancing and that regulations needed to be strictly applied.

More awareness campaigns were needed, he said, adding that he doubted Durban hospitals had the capacity to deal with a possible “flood of patients”.

Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Health, said they were concerned about the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

“However, it is also important to mention that if you consider those two provinces, the epicentre of the disease in KZN is in Durban, as much as the epicentre in the Western Cape is Cape Town.

“So it may be called upon by the respective authorities in these two provinces to focus on the challenges, and we think they are doing just that. We hope to get a report confirming that they are putting all their energies in the areas where there is maximum exposure of our citizens,” said Dhlomo.

He said South Africa was the first African country to embark on widespread screening and testing.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said the government should be open about data and give a regional breakdown of infections within the city. She said if things continued along the current trajectory, there would be a tragedy in the municipality.

Graham said that people should not be barred from earning an income as the lockdown not only affected the poor, but also middle-class families who were one pay cheque away from being bankrupt.

A solution to eThekwini’s problems was budget cuts to programmes that had been put on hold during the lockdown. The money saved could be allocated to vital programmes, she said.

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the city would take its cue from whatever the provincial government decided on, and would ensure that regulations were followed.

