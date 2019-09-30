AN identikit of a man sought in connection with a rape and robbery incident.
Durban - WHILE police wait for news that could lead to the arrest of two men wanted for rape and robbery, the Cato Manor Community Policing Forum is planning an imbizo in the community to discuss crime-fighting initiatives.

CPF chairperson Mandla Xulu said the CPF held a meeting last week, where about 500 men discussed the violence against women.

“We want there to be an imbizo in the community, so we can work with the police. I’m going to engage the station commander at Cato Manor police station for officers to be part of this imbizo, so that we can discuss how the community can work with the police to curb crime,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were appealing to the community to locate the man pictured, whom they believe could be of assistance in their investigation of a rape and robbery incident earlier this month.

A woman went to the toilet outside a building on Bellair Road around midnight, and was confronted by two men in their twenties. They had firearms and a hammer, said Gwala.

She said the men allegedly forced the woman to a nearby sports ground where they took turns raping her and robbed her of her belongings, including a cellphone, before fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Constable Bouverie at the Brighton Beach FCS unit on 0314518059 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

Meanwhile, the KwaDukuza Regional Court sentenced Skhumbuzo Sgede Ngogwana, 26, to life imprisonment for rape on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the court heard how he brutally raped a 59-year-old woman at Mzulwini in Maphumulo. She was woken by a knock at her door after midnight. He dragged her out of the house and repeatedly raped her.

Daily News