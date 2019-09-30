AN identikit of a man sought in connection with a rape and robbery incident.

Durban - WHILE police wait for news that could lead to the arrest of two men wanted for rape and robbery, the Cato Manor Community Policing Forum is planning an imbizo in the community to discuss crime-fighting initiatives. CPF chairperson Mandla Xulu said the CPF held a meeting last week, where about 500 men discussed the violence against women.

“We want there to be an imbizo in the community, so we can work with the police. I’m going to engage the station commander at Cato Manor police station for officers to be part of this imbizo, so that we can discuss how the community can work with the police to curb crime,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police were appealing to the community to locate the man pictured, whom they believe could be of assistance in their investigation of a rape and robbery incident earlier this month.

A woman went to the toilet outside a building on Bellair Road around midnight, and was confronted by two men in their twenties. They had firearms and a hammer, said Gwala.