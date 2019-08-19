Durban -Residents of Ridgeview Road, Makhilo Mkhize Close and Lighty Kunene Close in Cato Manor say they are tired of dealing with empty taps and non-flushing toilets for more than a week. Most have resorted to begging a nearby car wash for water to go about their daily duties. The residents said no water tanker had been sent to ease their plight.

Sphamandla Zuma said he had made several calls to the eThekwini water and sanitation department and received reference numbers. However, the problem had still not been resolved and they were given no explanation as to why they were without running water.

“We have had no water since last week Wednesday. I have been calling the department, speaking to at least five different consultants who do no follow up,’’ he said. “The toilets are smelling and my elderly father cannot take his medication.”

The residents have resorted to using a bush to relieve themselves.

“We have to use what we call ‘the forest’ as a toilet. We know that there are dangerous snakes there, but what else can we do?” he said.

A heavily pregnant woman, Thobeka Petu, was seen carrying a bucket of water for her family’s washing and said she is forced to save the washing powder-filled water to bathe her children with.

“I got this water from the car wash. They are the only ones who have helped us, but now their tap is broken,” she said. “I feel bad, but I have sent my children to school without bathing for a week, but I try to keep them clean with this water,” she said.

A nurse said she had gone to work without a clean uniform for days.

Ward 29 councillor Mveli Mthembu said he was aware of the issue.

“I followed up and was told that the department is investigating what caused the issue,’’ she said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela apologised for the residents’ agony. “Our valves were vandalised and our teams are sorting out the problem. We hope by Thursday (today) everything will be back to normal,” he said.

