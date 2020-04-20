Cato Manor shack dwellers sleep rough after security firm destroys illegal structures

Durban - Twenty-three Azania Informal Settlement residents in Cato Manor slept in a communal shack structure they erected after their homes were demolished at the weekend. The shack dwellers movement Abahlali baseMjondolo said on Friday that a private security company arrived at the settlement with the Anti-Land Invasion Unit. “They destroyed 17 homes. On Saturday, they returned and fired live ammunition to disperse the residents gathered on the land, and then destroyed the 13 shacks that had been rebuilt after the eviction on Friday,” said Abahlali provincial chairperson Mqapheli Bonono. He said since the lockdown the homes had been demolished several times. The land was first occupied in February last year. Bonono alleged that numerous people were seriously injured in the "violent attacks".

“Despite the moratorium on evictions during the lockdown, there have been attacks on poor communities in Joburg and in Cape Town,” Bonono said.

He said that on Thursday a large number of shacks, and some homes built with bricks, were demolished by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department and the Red Ants private security company in Lawley Extension Two, south of Joburg. “There was no court order authorising these evictions. Last week, the City of Joburg was found to have acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally when it evicted residents of the Van Beek Hostel in the city centre without a court order,” said Bonono.

The movement also called for an amendment of lockdown regulations to allow individuals and communities being subjected to state violence to move around and prepare for urgent court cases.

“If the national government wants the poor to continue to trust it and accept this lockdown, it must move to suspend and arrest all government officials and service providers involved in ongoing illegal evictions that violate the Constitution and the regulations governing the lockdown,” he said.

Mafa Zwane, an Azania resident, said after law enforcement left on Friday they decided instead of rebuilding their individual homes to erect one big structure they called “istimela”.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela, however, said no one was evicted and the city had demolished structures that were not occupied or were partially built.

