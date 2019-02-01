Three stray cats have adopted the station as their territory of choice, and Inspector Anil Nundlal, of the Durban metro law enforcement, has returned the compliment by making them at home.

Three stray cats have adopted the station as their territory of choice, and Inspector Anil Nundlal, of the Durban metro law enforcement, has returned the compliment by making them at home.

When the boys in Blue of the South Beach Metro precinct come off patrol and back to their station, they will be greeted with a chirrup and a purr from their very own vermin-control squad.

Durban - When the boys in Blue of the South Beach Metro precinct come off patrol and back to their station, they will be greeted with a chirrup and a purr from their very own vermin-control squad.

"It's the right thing to do," he says. "I am an animal lover and a Christian, and therefore cannot do any harm to any living creature. These cats have become our mascots, we feed them, and they always welcome us to our station." Nundlal told Niki Moore co-ordinator of Cats of Durban.