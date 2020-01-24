Durban - A man was arrested for robbing a domestic worker of her cellphone in Pinetown.
A vigilant Blue Security armed response officer arrested the man after he heard a domestic worker screaming for help in Cowies Hill, on Friday.
Blue Security tactical ambassador for the Highway Area, Russel Lawson, said the officer was patrolling the Cowies Hill Estate precinct when he heard a woman screaming for help.
“He spotted a suspect running towards the corner of Old Main Road and Ernest Whittcutt Road. He immediately gave chase and managed to arrest the suspect who was found to be in possession of a stolen cellphone,” Lawson said.
“The domestic worker reported that the suspect had robbed her of her cellphone and fled the scene. The suspect was handed over to the Pinetown SAPS who attended the scene of the arrest,” he said.