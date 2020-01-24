Cellphone thief arrested in Pinetown









Durban - A man was arrested for robbing a domestic worker of her cellphone in Pinetown. A vigilant Blue Security armed response officer arrested the man after he heard a domestic worker screaming for help in Cowies Hill, on Friday. Blue Security tactical ambassador for the Highway Area, Russel Lawson, said the officer was patrolling the Cowies Hill Estate precinct when he heard a woman screaming for help. “He spotted a suspect running towards the corner of Old Main Road and Ernest Whittcutt Road. He immediately gave chase and managed to arrest the suspect who was found to be in possession of a stolen cellphone,” Lawson said. “The domestic worker reported that the suspect had robbed her of her cellphone and fled the scene. The suspect was handed over to the Pinetown SAPS who attended the scene of the arrest,” he said.

Lawson said the estate area was protected by CCTV surveillance cameras and the firm was working closely with the community to eradicate crime in the suburb.

"Our strong investment in the local community where we continually serve residents to eradicate crime has once again proved successful with this latest arrest. We hope it sends a strong message to criminals that crime of any kind will not be tolerated on our watch," Lawson said.

According to Wikipedia, Cowies Hill is a small upmarket residential suburb of Pinetown in Durban, South Africa. Its eponymous hill is a major feature in the Comrades Marathon which is held between Durban and Pietermaritzburg every year.

