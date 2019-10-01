'Chancers' try to fleece KZN mom of missing daughter out of reward money









Thobeka Cele, 18, went missing and her family is worried about her as she has been gone from home for more than a week. Durban - GIVE us the money before we give you information about your daughter’s whereabouts. This was the response a Scottburgh family family received after offering a R100 000 reward for information that could lead to finding their daughter after she disappeared earlier this month. Qiniso Cele, mother of Thobeka, 18, said they had been receiving calls and texts from “chancers” since putting up the reward. “People have been calling in and saying that they have information that will lead to us finding my daughter. These people, however, say that they want the money before they give out information,” she said. The people, who often call late at night, demanded amounts ranging between R5000 and R10000 which would be “deposits” to ensure that the Celes were serious about finding their daughter. The mother of two said they had not given up hope that their daughter would return.

Recalling events, Cele, who is self-employed and lives in Mandawe in Scottburgh, said she had gone to town to buy food, and received a call from home to inform her that Thobeka had not returned home that day.

She said Thobeka did not like to go out which made her disappearance strange.

When Cele returned home, people in the area told her that Thobeka was allegedly taken by people in a white VW Polo Vivo. The family had tried to contact her on her cellphone.

The incident left the family distraught and with many questions.

“We ask whoever took her away to return her,” she said.

Cele said with the help of her family, they had managed to put together money and offered a reward offer of R100000 for any information that could lead to her return home.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka said a missing person’s case had been opened.

This is the latest in a number of incidents involving women being forcefully taken. Last month, 23-year-old Natasha Conabeer was dropped off her at her Inanda home after going missing in Florida Road.

She was in a critical condition and later died of her injuries.

African News Agency reported that police were also looking for Sthembile Ncwane, who disappeared in Kwa- Dabeka.

She had been walking along Khululeka Drive in the township and had texted her mom that a suspicious car was following her before disappearing.

These and other similar incidents led to a public outcry with calls for greater protections for women and children. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for harsher punishments for people who abuse women and children.

Daily News