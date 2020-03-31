Chatsworth businessman bust for forcing staff to work during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A CHATSWORTH businessman has been charged for failing to comply with the Disaster Management Act by allegedly forcing his staff to work in his mini-clothing factory during the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. Durban Metro Police received a tip-off that Ghoti Gear Worker Corp was still in operation in Statesman Drive, Chatsworth. The factory manufactured masks, doctors’s surgical outfits, doctors and nurses’ protective gear as well as protective pants and jackets. They supply the medical fraternity. Twenty undocumented immigrants working in the factory were also charged under the Immigration Act at the Bayview Police station on Monday. Other staff were sent home and the premises was shut down by police. An outbuilding and a garage were converted into an open-plan room with rows of sewing machines squeezed in. Attorney Shameer-Nepaul Goolabjith said his client Zahed Moosa was released on R1000 bail at the Bayview police station. He will appear in court on June 30. Neighbours said job seekers were seen loitering on the road daily.

“They were taken by surprise,” said a neighbour. “It was happening under our noses,” said another neighbour.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said cases have been opened at Bayview police station.

The raid follows the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs consumer protection unit’s investigation into in a factory in Glen Anil, north of Durban. Fourteen workers were rescued from the factory that manufactured masks.

MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the workers had been locked up in the factory for almost a week.

Dube-Ncube said yesterday the Department of Employment and Labour would continue investigating violations of the Conditions of Employment; and Occupational Health and Safety Act. “It is disturbing to learn about workers forced to work in groups of more than 300 in unhygienic conditions. This is despite the fact that they are not performing essential services.

“We’ve received complaints against companies having issued fraudulent permits to work or having obtained permits after giving false information.”

Dube-Ncube condemned business owners exposing their workforce to the virus. “We must protect workers to ensure that - post the Covid-19 period - we revive our economy.”

Daily News