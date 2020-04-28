Chatsworth businessman killed as fear grow of 'turf war'

Durban - The death of a Chatsworth businessman brings to seven the death toll from incidents linked to an alleged turf war in Shallcross. Pregasen Govender, 44, was seated in the passenger seat of his Jeep, with a close friend, when a car drove past them on the Higginson Highway, near Savannah Park, on Saturday. A source said the occupants in the car fired shots at the Jeep, bringing it to a halt. The source said Govender got out of the car and tried to flee into the nearby bushes. The gunmen allegedly followed and shot him. Govender died at the scene. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and attempted murder were being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS. She said the driver did not sustain any injuries.

Govender, who lived in Shallcross, owned a cellphone shop at the Shallcross Shopping Centre. His family could not be reached for comment.

On December 29, warden Stanley Pillay, 47, was shot while he was seated in his vehicle in Shallcross. On January 11, tavern owner Tarry Nuallan Samuels was shot dead on Taurus Street.

On March 12, Devendren Lionel Pillay, 32, and Claudene Rampersad, 32, were shot dead in Alpine Drive by unknown assailants.

On March 25, Joseph Anthony, 40, aka “Lucky”, was shot dead along Ridge Road in Malvern. He had been travelling with his wife, who survived the shooting. That same night, Strini Naidoo, 25, also known as “Gobbler”, was shot multiple times at his Klaarwater Road home. He died in hospital.

Police would not confirm or divulge any information on possible links to the murders.

