The Mobeni Heights furnace has been a sore point for the Chatsworth community as people from the area have been forced to use other crematoria outside the suburb.
EThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the furnace was brought in on January 30.
He said the installation was under way and would take about three months. Mayisela said other furnaces would be purchased next year and in 2022, but this would be dependent on whether the procurement process occurred without hitches. There would not be new furnaces for any other crematoria in the city.
Logan Chetty, the director of the KwaZulu-Natal Funeral Directors Association, said he was grateful the furnace was finally being installed.