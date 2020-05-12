Chatsworth food parcel protesters demand R1m or threaten to burn down shopping centre

Durban - A Shallcross councillor says he was threatened by Bottlebrush informal settlement residents who allegedly demanded he raise R1 million and give them authority to hand over food parcels, or they would burn down the shopping centre and protest. Ward councillor Previn Vedan was investigating the underlying cause of the sudden outbreak of protests on Link Road that has blocked entry and exit points and caused chaos on the roads including the stoning of vehicles. Initially, it was thought that the protest was about the non-delivery of food hampers. Clean-up operations were under way yesterday on Link Road with a strong public order police presence. Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said that last Thursday, a known man allegedly went to the offices on Shallcross Road where he questioned Vedan about food hampers. “He allegedly threatened to call the Bottlebrush community to burn the shopping centre and other shops in the area. A case of incitement to commit public violence was opened at Chatsworth police station,” Mbele said.

Vedan said that a week ago, members from his ward structure and a businessman met. They gave Vedan seven days to raise R1m.

Vedan said last Wednesday the group leader arrived at his office with two others. Again they demanded he raise the money and also allow them to "co-ordinate" each of the 1000 hampers being distributed by the eThekwini Municipality. The following day they met again, and Vedan explained he could not have a public gathering and would make flyers with information on the hamper distribution issue.

“They were happy with what was discussed. I am not sure what caused the turnaround of events. They have misled the residents. They have been blurring the lines and the processes to follow in order to get food relief and Sassa grants.

“Each ward councillor will be given an allocation of 1 000 hampers. That has not been rolled out yet in my ward,” he said.

Vedan said he engaged with business leaders in the community. They were able to get hampers and distributed them in the interim.

“I'm not willing to tolerate any threats. I would not be held to ransom. I laid a charge against the main perpetrator. We will not tolerate lawlessness in our ward.

"We know it's a stressful time. A lot of our people, even those involved in the protests, are good and honest. It's about getting the word out there and communicating a message which is correct, honest and true,” Vedan said.

Shallcross resident Moosa Abdool, 37, and his wife said they were lucky to be alive after being stopped in the protest on Link Road on Sunday night. His bakkie now has dents from rocks and bricks hurled at the vehicle.

