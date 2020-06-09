Chatsworth high school closes after teacher tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - A day after schools reopened to pupils and teachers, a Chatsworth high school closed its gates after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19. Parents of Apollo Secondary school pupils were told to keep their children at home as all teachers were expected to be tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The teacher who tested positive was not at school on Monday when it opened for matrics. Apollo Secondary School governing chairperson, R Hirchan, in a letter to parents and the school community, said everything went well on the day the school reopened on Monday, with all pupils conforming to the Covid-19 safety regulations and social distancing. "Unfortunately one of the educators (who DID NOT report to school today [Monday]) has tested positive for Covid-19," he said.

"The said educator was in school till Thursday, when she fell ill at home in the evening. On reporting to school last week, the educator was mostly confined to the staff room, and admin areas which is thoroughly sanitized and cleaned on a daily basis," he said.

Hirchan said the relevant officials in the education department and health had been notified and, with guidance from the education department, all academic activity will be ceased at the school.

He said all teachers at the school will be tested for Covid-19 on Tuesday and the Department of Health will also be at the school and "will advise further".

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this decision may cause and will keep you informed daily of the latest developments. Our thoughts and prayers are with this educator and her family at this trying time."

Department of Education spokesman, Muzi Mahlambi said they had been made aware of the situation. He said protocol around Covid-19 prevented his department from commenting on such incidents as it was a health matter.

Schools across the country opened to Grade 7s and 12s on Monday after two months of lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed at last count 1 080 South Africans and infected nearly 60 000 people.

