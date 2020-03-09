Chatsworth hospital denies coronavirus case following WhatsApp hoax voice note

Durban - Another coronavirus WhatsApp message has left the Chatsworth community in a panic.

The provincial chairperson of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) in Kwazulu-Natal was inundated with numerous calls with a circulated WhatsApp message regarding coronavirus patients in RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth.

The WhatsApp messages appeared to be a chat between nurses, which started with the word corona. One of the messages read: “Ladies our casualty is on lockdown”, the other said “Was that patient confirmed Alice”.

Jameel Essop, chairperson of the ACDP, said upon receiving the news, he contacted the senior nurse who said: “... that there were two people that visited the hospital on the weekend after returning from Australia with symptoms of fever. As protocol, they were quarantined and tested. Those results are pending and the patients were sent home for self quarantine as a matter of safety.”

The nurse told Essop that another patient had entered the hospital on Monday with similar symptoms and the same procedure was followed.

Essop said they called on the management and staff of the hospital to deal with the matter seriously and the spreading of news must be prohibited to avoid panic.

“We call on the public to avoid panic and spreading of fake news. In this critical moment as a country, we must take caution and apply the necessary disinfectants to keep ourselves safe,” said Essop.

He said the ACDP was constantly engaging with the management of the hospital to ensure the safety of the citizens and the quarantine of the virus.

Meanwhile, an employee of the National Health Laboratory Service was expected to be disciplined for spreading a voice note which claimed there were a number of patients with the coronavirus at Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in uMlazi, south of Durban.

However, the hospital denied the claims.

