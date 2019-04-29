SNO Mpehla, 6, and her sister Thembakazi, 15, are from one of the 13 families temporarily housed at the area councillor's office in Welbedacht. Tumi Pakkies African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - ABOUT 150 disgruntled informal residents attempted to invade land on Welbedacht Road in Chatsworth on Saturday night allegedly because their informal homes nearby were no longer suitable for habitation because of burst sewer pipes. Area councillor Anoop Rampersad told the Daily News that residents had been on the road burning rubble since last week, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Chatsworth after the storm.

“I engaged with them back then and they said it was unfair that the president visited just one area of Chatsworth and forgot about Welbedacht. By Friday, the protests had subsided but on Saturday night they flared again,” he said.

He said metro police and the city’s anti-land invasion unit had responded and dispersed invaders using rubber bullets and tear gas.

The informal residents had lived in Smartie Town and A Section in Welbedacht East before the floods and despite eThekwini Municipality and the Department of Co-operative Governance’s promise to assist those displaced by last week’s floods with shelter, 13 families remain cramped in the area councillor’s Welbedacht office.

Rampersad said non-profit organisations, local businesses and formal residents in the area were supporting these families with items, including food.

However, he said a plan for permanent shelter was the main concern for residents “especially since there has been no help from government officials, including the municipality” to house residents from the two informal settlements.

He said the last communication from the municipality about this was that it had no funding and no houses for the residents.

“The only positive feedback I received was for the inspection of the stormwater drainage in the Montford and Welbedacht areas expected to take place (today).”

A resident, who did not want to be named, described scenes from Saturday as a “fight” between informal residents and the police.

“People were running from the rubber bullets being fired. This started at about 6pm and went on until about 9pm,” he said.

Nomanono Kaltsh, 25, who was currently living with her three-week-old baby at Rampersad’s office said they were left with nothing except the clothes on their backs.

“We have had a political party deliver food here but not everyone is getting food. There has been help with clothes coming but we need homes,” she said.

Informal resident Sinethemba Njisane said he had rebuilt his shack in A Section because he had no alternative.

“I have nowhere to go. Even where we have rebuilt it’s not good. It’s no place for humans to live.

“Because of the storm a lot of sewage pipes burst and that’s what the area is like now, an infestation of sewage water and an unstable ground that you can tell will cave in if more rain comes,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said he was unaware of the informal residents’ plight. He was aware though that accommodation was temporarily available at a Chatsworth community hall.

“We are trying our level best to assist all those that have been affected. We do appeal to people not to take advantage of this situation by invading land because our law enforcement agencies will act as it is illegal,” he said.

Mayisela applauded Durban residents for rallying to assist those affected and appealed for continued assistance.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad confirmed the land invasions on Saturday night and said no one was arrested. They would be monitoring the situation.

