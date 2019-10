Chatsworth man out on bail for alleged drug possession









The Hawks Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime found a woman in possession of 2000 mandrax tablets, 53 heroine capsules and 1 KG of powder substance. Picture supplied Durban - A Chatsworth man who was arrested in a sting operation allegedly in possession of heroin capsules was released on bail on Monday. Keegan Pillay,32, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrates’ Court on Monday. He is suspected of dealing in drugs in the Bayview unit 2 area. He was arrested on Saturday by the Hawks’ Durban Serious Organised Crime working together with Crime Intelligence, Metro Police Drug Task Team and Shongweni K9 unit. Police received information about an alleged drug deal.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI-Hawks) said, "Pillay was apprehended and upon searching him, the team seized 1974 heroin capsules with a street value of approximately R39 480.00. He has since been granted R10 000 bail on charges possession and dealings in drugs. His case was adjourned to November 4, 2019 pending further investigations."

Also drug related, Makhosi Mhlungu, 31, briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs. Mhlungu was arrested by the Hawks’ Pietermaritzburg Serious Organised Crime members on Monday.

Mhlungu was allegedly found in possession of 2000 Mandrax tablets, 53 heroine capsules and 1 KG of powder substance to the street value of approximately R270 000.00. She was granted R1000.00 bail and the case was postponed to December 3, 2019.

Mhlongo said the Durban Serious Organised Crime members arrested Raphael Onyishi, 38, in the Bellair suburb after receiving information that he was manufacturing cocaine.

"The suspect was caught red handed manufacturing cocaine at his residential premises. Members confiscated 25 blocks of cocaine and three bags of cocaine powder to the street value of approximately R90 000.00. He appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday and he was granted R10 000.00 bail. The case was postponed to December 3, 2019,"Mhlongo said.

Daily News