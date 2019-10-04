Chatsworth man who scammed pensioners disappears









Durban -The man who allegedly scammed 21 Malvern pensioners out of over R50000 had a judgment against him recently to repay R150000 he had borrowed, however, he was nowhere to be found. Lasanthan Pillay, a lawyer with law firm Pillay and Cohen, represented a woman who lent money to Elvis Govender of Moorton, Chatsworth. He said when the judgment was passed in court in August, they had tried to execute it so that his client would be paid her money. “We instructed the sheriff of the court, however, when he got to his premises it was locked,” Pillay said. Last month, the Daily News reported that 21 pensioners from Malvern had paid R2500 each to Govender for a trip to Sun City organised by National Tours, which operated from 191 Moorcross Drive in Moorton, which Govender owned and ran.

The pensioners were scheduled to leave Durban on September 3, along with 39 other pensioners from Chatsworth, Pinetown, Shallcross and Isipingo. A 75-year-old woman, who collected the money from the Malvern pensioners and handed it over to Govender, unsuccessfully tried to contact him when the bus they had been waiting for outside the Malvern library did not arrive.

Pillay said Govender was lent money by his client after he had said he was struggling with his son who was studying in China.

“He said he needed the money for his son’s flight back home.”

Pillay’s client had told him about the Malvern pensioners.

“She said the ladies needed my help and now I am representing them. One of the pensioners informed me that Govender had a lawyer, and she mentioned him by name. When I contacted the lawyer, our conversation was such that his client intended on settling.”

This conversation took place last week. Pillay had not heard from Govender’s lawyer since.

“We intend proceeding legally - we are going to court. I am going to take instructions from the ladies (pensioners),” he said.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Thulani Zwane confirmed that an elderly person was allegedly defrauded of an undisclosed amount of cash by an alleged travel agent between June and September 2019.

“A case of fraud was opened at Chatsworth police station for investigation and no arrests have been made.”

