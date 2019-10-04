Lasanthan Pillay, a lawyer with law firm Pillay and Cohen, represented a woman who lent money to Elvis Govender of Moorton, Chatsworth.
He said when the judgment was passed in court in August, they had tried to execute it so that his client would be paid her money.
“We instructed the sheriff of the court, however, when he got to his premises it was locked,” Pillay said.
Last month, the Daily News reported that 21 pensioners from Malvern had paid R2500 each to Govender for a trip to Sun City organised by National Tours, which operated from 191 Moorcross Drive in Moorton, which Govender owned and ran.