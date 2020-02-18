Durban - A Chatsworth pensioner has died and a woman who lived in the same house as her has been seriously injured after bandits forced their way in.
According to community watch groups, the robbers assaulted the women at their Robin Road home early on Tuesday before making off with R50 000 in cash.
During the violent home invasion a woman in her 70s was killed and another in her 40s was seriously injured. She was rushed to hospital by paramedics.
This was the second violent home invasion in the Durban area in the past 24 hours.
Garrith Jamieson, the spokesman for Rescue Care Paramedics, said that a 60-year-old Glenmore homeowner is in stable condition at a Durban hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound during an apparent home invasion on Monday night.