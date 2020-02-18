Chatsworth pensioner killed in violent home invasion









Emergency services and members of the Chatsworth community at the home a pensioner who was killed during a violent home invasion on Tuesday. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics. Durban - A Chatsworth pensioner has died and a woman who lived in the same house as her has been seriously injured after bandits forced their way in. According to community watch groups, the robbers assaulted the women at their Robin Road home early on Tuesday before making off with R50 000 in cash. During the violent home invasion a woman in her 70s was killed and another in her 40s was seriously injured. She was rushed to hospital by paramedics. This was the second violent home invasion in the Durban area in the past 24 hours. Garrith Jamieson, the spokesman for Rescue Care Paramedics, said that a 60-year-old Glenmore homeowner is in stable condition at a Durban hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound during an apparent home invasion on Monday night.

He said paramedics arrived at the home and discovered that the man had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower right leg. He was in a serious condition and was stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital.

“The shooting happened around 7:20 pm, police were also on scene. The man during the apparent home invasion was with another male person in the house who is also more or less his age,” he said

In the Chatsworth incident, Jamieson said that by the time emergency services arrived at the women's home, the pensioner was already dead and the 40-year-old seriously injured after being attacked.

He said the elderly woman had allegedly been strangled.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find the woman in her 70's had passed away due to the injuries sustained during the home invasion as well as a woman in her 40's who sustained serious injuries. Advanced life support paramedics are working on the scene with police to stabilise the injured woman before transporting her to hospital," he said.

Daily News