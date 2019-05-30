Loganathan and Gonapathy Pillay

Durban - THE trial against an estate agent and his two alleged accomplices believed to be responsible for the murder of Chatsworth principal Gonapathy Pillay has now gone into a trial within a trial. Senior State advocate Kelvin Singh intended to lead evidence from a confession statement allegedly made by Sibonelo Braveman Underhill, one of the accused who is believed to be the mastermind behind the murder - to the Bayview police when he handed himself over, in the presence of his lawyer, Ntobeko Dlamini.

However, his current lawyer, advocate Joseph Kilani, refused to have the statement heard in court. Kilani said his client denied the contents of the confession statement.

It is alleged that Lungani Basil Underhill arrived with Sibonelo Underhill, an alleged property buyer, Fredboy Msomi, and another man, identified only as Thembinkosi, who is still at large, on September 30, 2017. They allegedly murdered Pillay and tried to kill her husband, Loganathan Pillay, 71, in their Chatsworth home.

According to the State’s case, Lungani was the mastermind. In the statement, Sibonelo allegedly detailed the events, and revealed who strangled Pillay and who stabbed her husband.

Kilani said the version in the statement could have been communicated by Dlamini, who Sibonelo claimed had a private conversation with commissioning officer Sathiasiven Naidu on the day in question.

Kilani argued his client was not the only person who could have given Naidu the version contained in the statement. Naidu denied this version, saying the statement was compiled during a conversation he had with Sibonelo in the presence of his lawyer and Constable Philani Ngcobo, who offered to interpret the conversation.

Singh told the court that he had approached Dlamini to testify, but he had refused. The trial continues.

Daily News