Durban - The estate agent who was one of the three men who were involved in the murder of a much loved Chatsworth principal Gonapathy Pillay was the mastermind behind the incident the Durban High Court was told on Tuesday as the judgement was handed down.





Basil Underhill an estate agent intern from Pam Golding smiled as he walked out of the dock shortly after Judge Naresh Bhika found him, his cousin Bravemam Underhill and Fredboy Msomi - the man who was supposed to be the buyer for the Pillay's home guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstance.





Retired Chatsworth couple Loganathan Pillay, 70, and his wife Gonapathy welcomed their attackers into their home, fed them coffee and cake, and gave them bananas from their garden before they were set upon.