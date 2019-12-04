Residents claim that their water and electricity bills have almost doubled. They have flocked to the local eThekwini office in recent weeks, demanding to know the reasons behind the amounts, only to be told to pay up or risk being disconnected.
A Westcliff pensioner said she was shocked when her November bill amounted to R12 900, more than double her usual bill. On querying the amount, she was told she had been billed for a three-month reading.
“They told me to make payment arrangements over a period of time to cover the amount. This is daylight robbery. What sort of festive season will we have? What happened to the amounts I have been paying monthly?” she asked.
Bobby Naidu said nobody in the city could explain how his bill escalated from R4000 per month to R9500 payable before December 14, or his water would be disconnected.