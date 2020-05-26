Chatsworth SAPS staff tests positive for Covid-19

Durban - A staff member of Chatsworth SAPS tested positive for Covid-19 but the police station remains open to the public. A staff member is in a Durban hospital receiving treatment, according to people familiar with the incident. News of the results trickled into the station on Monday. On Tuesday, staff remain anxious as to what procedures the police management would take to address the issue. At this stage it is unclear if the staff member had made any contact with work colleagues and if a tracing team had been sent to the police station.

The National SAPS communications unit have not responded to an email sent to them as yet.

Daily News