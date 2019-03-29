JOSHUA ‘The Bull’ Chetty will be hoping to spear himself to victory as the only KwaZulu-Natal representative participating in the Champions of War wrestling festival taking place at Nelson Mandela Bay on April 19.

Durban - A CHATSWORTH resident is set to be the only KwaZulu-Natal representative at one of Africa’s biggest wrestling competitions next month. Joshua Chetty, 26, known as “Joshua the Bull”, will be competing at the Champions of War, considered the WrestleMania of Africa.

“I just want to go out there, do my best and hopefully win,” said the stockily built Chetty.

He began wrestling at the Chatsworth Youth Centre at the age of 18 and has risen through the ranks as one of the country’s most promising prospects.

“I was a big wrestling fan growing up, I still am, especially of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

“Seeing wrestlers like Undertaker developed my interest in wrestling,” he said.

Chetty was always a sporty person. In high school he was involved in contact sports like rugby and soccer.

He also did well in discus, a sport that relies more on technique than raw power.

This technique is what helped Chetty get his stage name, “Joshua The Bull”, a reference to his signature finishing move in the ring.

“When I started training, I was just spearing all the guys, so that is where it all came from.”

Chetty works as a fitness trainer at The Rock and Wellness Centre in Chatsworth. He also has a YouTube channel where he posts his fitness workouts and clips of his matches.

One of Chetty’s proudest moments came in 2016 when he and his partner, Shadow, were crowned World Wrestling Professional Tag Team champions in the South African competition.

His ultimate goal is to follow in the footsteps of Justin Gabriel and Adam Rose, two South Africans who have wrestled at the WWE, considered the pinnacle of professional wrestling.

In future, Chetty plans to join a wrestling school in the US to better his chances of joining the WWE.

Mark Beale of Champions of Pro Wrestling, the federation representing Chetty, said they were expecting a lot from Chetty.

“Joshua is very good. He is focused and trains very well. He has shot through development and stood out from everyone, which is why we are sending him as one of our 18 wrestlers to represent us at the Champions of War.”

Chetty will be competing in the single belt division. The match-ups are announced closer to the date.

The Champions of War is on in Nelson Mandela Bay on April19 and will feature Indian professional wrestling veteran Dinesh Kumar "Tiger" Rapta.

