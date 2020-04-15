Checkers Ballito Junction closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - The Checkers store at Ballito Junction has been closed and decontaminated after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, the Shoprite Group confirmed. The store was closed on Tuesday, according to Shoprite and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and Department of Health were informed. "The store was closed immediately and a professional decontamination company has been brought in to sanitize and deep clean. The store will be reopened in consultation with the Provincial Department of Health," Shoprite said in the a statement. "An employee screening programme supported by the company’s mobile clinic has been put into place. Those employees who had close contact with the infected person are now self-quarantining for 14 days.". On Wednesday, the store had not yet re-opened.

It is the third store in the Shoprite group to close in a week after two other were closed in Cape Town last week.

Last week Tuesday, the Shoprite store in Bothasig had to close and on Sunday its Athlone store was closed until further notice after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, the Pick n Pay in Waterstone Village in Somerset West was temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Last Tuesday, Shoprite said a mobile clinic was immediately dispatched to the store and all employees were tested.

According to Shoprite, all employees returning to work will be temperature tested and the mobile clinic will remain on site until the testing is wrapped up.

The incidents comes as Health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases stood at 2415 on Tuesday - an increase of 143 from the day before.

A total of 27 people have died in South Africa from Covid-19.

Mhkize said that approximately 87,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

Daily News