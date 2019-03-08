The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal says it will decide on Monday whether a strike by social workers at Child Welfare Durban and District would be suspended indefinitely. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / ANA / African News Agency

Durban - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal says it will decide on Monday whether a strike by social workers at Child Welfare Durban and District would be suspended indefinitely. This was after an eight-day strike that was suspended on Wednesday, following negotiations between the union and Child Welfare.

Nehawu provincial secretary Phakama Ndunakazi said there were still issues to be ironed out and the union was awaiting documentation it had requested.

“When we began talking with the employer, we did so without the employer providing an audited financial statement. You can’t negotiate properly without one. We have requested it and we want it dating back to 2014,” he said.

Ndunakazi said the employees had five demands that included a 12% increase across the board.

“The employer in this regard argued that last year there was a 5% increase, so the employees wanted an additional 7% increase. Employees also demanded an increase in their night shift allowance, which was R10 per night for 13 hours,” he said.

Ndunakazi said Child Welfare increased this allowance by R5; however R15 was still insufficient for a night shift allowance.

“The employer told us they had complied with the minimum wage, but we know not all of our members are on minimum wage and that is why we have asked for a list; we are still waiting for it,” he said.

Ndunakazi said what also emerged during the strike was that Child Welfare did not negotiate salary increases.

“The employer puts whatever increase that it wants, so we took the matter to the CCMA (Council for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration). We were at the CCMA last week and on Monday, where the employer was told in future to engage the union on increases,” he said.

Child Welfare executive director Firdose Moola said the strike involved a small number of social workers.

She said in addition to getting a 5% increase, the employees were requesting an additional 7% increase and a thirteenth cheque.

“Child Welfare and the union negotiated a settlement agreement and employees resumed work yesterday (Wednesday) as normal,” she said.

Moola said the strike caused no disruptions in service delivery as there were social workers and relief staff on duty. “There was no impact on adoptions; work continued as normal,” she said.

However, a woman who runs a children’s home in Durban, who would not be named, said they were still unable to get through to Child Welfare yesterday.

The woman said the strike caused a child-adoption process to stop.

“The strike caused havoc within the system. We understand they need increases, but it’s the children who matter here,” she said.

The woman said the strike had also led to some children’s cases lapsing.

“Each case has to be reviewed in a set timeframe and then it goes to court for an expulsion or finalisation. If the timeframe for review lapses, it has be redone and this takes a toll on the child,” she said.

