Eleven-year-old Yikhokonke Masuku’s lifeless body was pulled out of the uMlazi River on Sunday by the ward 9 area councillor after he drowned on Saturday.
Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said social workers went to uMlazi where they provided psychosocial support to the boy’s family. “The children who survived and witnessed their friend drowning were also provided with psychosocial support. It is not an easy thing for them to forget after seeing their peer drown.
“Our social workers will work with the parents to prepare these children mentally to accept what has happened,” said Memela.
He also called on parents to ensure that their children were supervised at all times when playing.