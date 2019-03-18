The People's Republic of China flag. Picture: AP

Durban - THE Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently lashed out at social media users who allegedly posted racist comments and hate speech against the Chinese. The comments were posted on the Carte Blanche and the Karoo Donkey Sanctuary’s Facebook pages in February 2017 and were brought to the Chinese Association Gauteng’s (SAG’s) attention by Chinese citizens.

As a result, the Chinese community is taking 12 alleged perpetrators, including one person from Durban, to the South Gauteng High Court on March 25.

SAG chairperson Erwin Pon said the comments, which have since been deleted, were violent and genocidal in nature.

The Chinese association was established in 1903 with the aim of promoting and preserving Chinese culture, heritage, language and religion, and to advance the welfare of the Chinese in South Africa.

“This is a country-wide problem. We have around 20 000 to 30 000 Chinese nationals in the business sector around Durban.

“On March 25, SAG will be at the South Gauteng High Court, where we will be representing organisations such as the Chinese community in South Africa,” Pon explained.

He said this case would make visible how Chinese people in South Africa were frequently targets of speech that violated their dignity as individuals and as a community.

“Anti-Chinese racism was part and parcel of colonial rule under the Dutch, the British, and the apartheid state. Chinese people should not have to continue to face the hateful prejudice of others.

“As with all forms of hate speech, there should be legal consequences,” said Pon.

He said that SAG was seeking an unconditional apology, an interdict preventing similar future hate speech, community service, and for the respondents to attend anger management courses.

Taryn Lock, the founder of Proudly Chinese South Africa, said the comments violated the dignity and equality of the Chinese people.

“We voice our objection to speech that denigrates and denies us our humanity, and that has no place in our society.

“Hate speech is an attack on the identity differences that make up our diverse democracy, which includes Chinese people”, she said.

Musa Makhunga, the president of the Durban commerce chamber, said that it did not subscribe to, nor support, any racist and xenophobic proclamations against foreign nationals or foreign businesses.

The chamber, which has trade relations with the Guangdong province of China, said it regularly hosted information sessions and trade missions that enabled its members to engage and transact with ethical international stakeholders from a range of countries, including China.

“In order to grow, South Africa needs strong international partnerships and trade relationships,” Makhunga said.

“We condemn all acts of racism and xenophobia and believe that it is counter-productive to the country’s developmental goals as well as damaging to the country’s reputation and status among trade partners,” he said.

Makhunga said that China was currently South Africa’s largest trade partner as well as a world leader when it came to the manufacturing of products across a number of industries.

Makhunga felt strong trade relations between South Africa and China were vital to KwaZulu-Natal and the South African economy at large to achieve goals for inclusive and sustainable economic growth and development.

