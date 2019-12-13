Christmas without Senzo and dad will be a painful one for Meyiwa family









The deaths of Sam Meyiwa and his son, Senzo Meyiwa, would always leave a void in the family, especially during good times. File Picture. Durban - Birthdays, Christmas and holidays will never be the same again for the Meyiwa family. The deaths of Sam Meyiwa and his son, Senzo Meyiwa, would always leave a void in the family, especially during good times. Sam died in July this year following what many would describe as a broken heart after his son Senzo’s murder case approached five years without being solved. Senzo was killed in 2014 at his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home. On Thursday, Sifiso Meyiwa, Senzo’s older brother, said the festive season and birthdays would never be the same again because of Sam and Senzo’s passing. Talking about the two was inevitable in the home; it was always a topic, Sifiso said.

“There’s a gap because dad left us recently and it will be our first Christmas without dad,” Sifiso said.

He said one of Senzo’s children lived at home with them while the other would join them during the festive season.

“His (Senzo’s) children always ask about when someone will be arrested because they see it on the media every time it is said someone will be arrested,” he said.

“Even at school, other children ask them about their dad and when someone will be arrested.”

He said Senzo’s birthday was on September 24 and Sam’s birthday was on February 11.

Sam died on his older sister’s birthday in July, which made it all the more painful for Sifiso’s sister, he said.

“It’s always painful and it will remain that way because it is always in the media. But we’re hopeful now with AfriForum on board,” Sifiso said.

Meanwhile, barely two months into their investigations into the Senzo Meyiwa murder, AfriForum and the Meyiwa family has pressured the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to recommend a formal inquest into Senzo’s death.

The Meyiwa family had asked AfriForum to represent them in the investigation into Senzo’s death with Gerrie Nel as advocate.

AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel said the formal inquest would give Nel and interested parties an opportunity to test the evidence and cross-examine witnesses.

“This will assist the magistrate in judging who was responsible for Meyiwa’s death. Unique cases require unique solutions, and AfriForum hopes that this inquest will result in the case’s progress. It is in everyone’s interest that the country’s legal system functions properly,” Kriel said.

Sifiso said the family believed the inquest would ensure justice so Senzo’s murderers would eventually be brought to book.

AfriForum and the Meyiwa family have encouraged anyone with information about the case to email [email protected]

