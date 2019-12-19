City brings festive cheer to Chesterville Community Home









Gospel singer Jabu Hlongwane was among guests who presented children and the elderly with Christmas gifts at the Chesterville Community Home during a mayoral visit, yesterday. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - As families prepare for a festive Christmas dinner, residents of a Chesterville Community Home said they could only dream of being able to sit at a big table and share a meal, while laughing and telling stories. On Wednesday, staff from eThekwini Municipality’s Parks Recreation and Culture Unit, along with city mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, visited the home to donate groceries and give Christmas gifts to the elderly and children. Resident Sizwe Thula, 16, said it was a joy to have visitors at “his home” at this time of the year. “Being with family and sharing a meal, having a joyful Christmas - like the one we see on TV - is something that I would do anything to experience. We are thankful for the groceries we got today and they will make a difference. We are always happy for whatever we get. Every little thing brings joy to us,” Sizwe said. Sipho Ntinga, 14, said he dreamed of one day having a big Christmas celebration.

“My dream Christmas is to have a big table under a gazebo outside, where all our neighbours, all other children, and elders who live in homes can sit and share a nice meal, funny stories, and see young ones running around laughing,” he said.

Chesterville Community Home is a non-profit organisation that comprises residences for boys, girls and the elderly.

House mothers Mpume Zulu and Sibongile Langazeni said they were grateful for the gifts. They said the home’s greatest challenge was maintenance of the buildings and it was a struggle to raise donations for school uniforms and fees.

Kaunda said the home was one of the oldest in eThekwini and the purpose of the visit was to share with underprivileged people.

“The children in this home are orphans and they have needs. Those needs start with clothing, issues of food and also to join others to celebrate Christmas,” he said.

