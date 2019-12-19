On Wednesday, staff from eThekwini Municipality’s Parks Recreation and Culture Unit, along with city mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, visited the home to donate groceries and give Christmas gifts to the elderly and children.
Resident Sizwe Thula, 16, said it was a joy to have visitors at “his home” at this time of the year.
“Being with family and sharing a meal, having a joyful Christmas - like the one we see on TV - is something that I would do anything to experience. We are thankful for the groceries we got today and they will make a difference. We are always happy for whatever we get. Every little thing brings joy to us,” Sizwe said.
Sipho Ntinga, 14, said he dreamed of one day having a big Christmas celebration.