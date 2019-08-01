Three scrap yards were closed in the Isipingo area by the eThekwini municipality. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The Isipingo regeneration team has successfully shut down two scrap yards that were operating illegally in the area on Thursday. The businesses were contravening Section 77 of the Town Planning Ordinance, Section 76 of the Planning and Land Use Management By-Law 2016 and Section 4 of the National Building Regulations.

This success follows numerous attempts by the enforcement team to ensure that business operating in the area are compliant with the local bylaws and the national regulations.

Chief Operations Officer Musa Mbhele warned sternly that the city will clamp down unceasingly on those violating its by-laws.

“We hope that this sets an example to the rest of the businesses operating without the proper authorisations and proves that the city means business. There are proper procedures in place to run a business and people must follow the rule of law,” said Mbhele.

“The enforcement teams are inspecting and prosecuting offenders contravening the bylaws every day. Three more cases of non-compliance are in the litigation process. If contravention notices are ignored, then the City is not afraid to go the legal route as in the case of the two scrap yards that were shut down,” said Mbhele.

After an out of court settlement in which they agreed to pay all legal costs, the perpetrators have found new premises and moved their businesses to more suitable locations that are zoned for their activity.

In their regular enforcement action, the team is also dealing with illegal dumping, illegal water and electricity connections, environmental hazards, illegal building and problem buildings and illegal trading.

“Given time, we hope that we would be able to find solutions to all these challenges facing Isipingo. We urge the community to work with us so that Isipingo could be restored to its former glory as a key industrial and residential node in the South Durban region,” said Mbhele.

Illegal dumping, illegal trading, illegal business operations and illegal building in the Isipingo area only can be reported to the regeneration team on 031 3228407 or 0313228488 during office hours.



Daily News