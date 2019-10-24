Phase two of the Mahatma Gandhi Road Sewerage Treatment Plant rehabilitation project carries a total cost of R127.4 million, the eThekwini Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee heard recently.

Durban - Phase two of the Mahatma Gandhi Road Sewerage Treatment Plant rehabilitation project carries a total cost of R127.4 million, the eThekwini Human Settlements and Infrastructure Committee heard recently. For the 2019/2020 financial year, R21 million was budgeted while the committee recommended on Monday that R65.4 million be transferred into the project for the next financial year.

It's not clear how much the city spent on phase one of the project, or what the phase entailed.

According to a report tabled at the committee meeting, the existing 1350mm in diameter concrete trunk sewer at the plant was constructed in 1954. The rehabilitation of the plant is informed by an investigation undertaken by the city’s Water and Sanitation Unit on the 1.8 km pipeline which found that parts of it are severely corroded.

“Part of this investigation was undertaken on a 9m section of a 900mm in diameter trunk sewer located at the intersection of Mahatma Gandhi Road and Bay Terrace Road that was also found to be severely corroded. Due to approximately 560m of the 1800m of the existing pipeline being close to failure, a section 36 (supply chain management process) for emergency appointment of a contractor and consultant was carried out for this work which has now being completed. Phase 2 of the project will entail the replacement of 80m of the existing concrete pipe and rehabilitation of the 1.8km of the existing 1350mm in diameter pipeline,” reads the report.