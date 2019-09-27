City to spend R7m to hire temps for uMlazi refuse collection







A man walks past a pile of uncollected rubbish in uMlazi after refuse collection stopped in the township earlier this year after a contractual dispute with contractors. Picture: Bongani Mbatha / African News Agency / ANA Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality plans to allocate about R7million to hire temporary workers to remove refuse in uMlazi. This was one of the items discussed at the City’s executive committee (exco) meeting this week. It was stated that the level of service being provided was found to be unsatisfactory and there was a constant need to provide police escorts to people who collected refuse. “The unit engaged 266 staff on a fixed-term contract (three months), effective from August 1, 2019. It is for this reason that the unit is seeking authority for a budget transfer of R7138836.18 from the refuse collection contractors to temporary staff vote numbers,” the report said. The report said the problem with waste services in uMlazi began in December 2017 due to contractual disputes which left residents without refuse removal services for weeks on end. The situation became worse from February to May this year. The municipality then decided to in-source refuse removal to minimise the disruptions. ANC exco member Thanduxolo Sabelo said the hiring process needed to be “clean” and the people suspected of wrongdoing should be suspended. He added that there were rumours of people trying to corrupt the process and he wanted only those people who qualified to be hired.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he had caught wind of scamsters asking for R1500 payments to ensure that people were hired.

Last month, the Daily News reported that opposition parties were up in arms over the hiring process as a leaked voice note of former eThekwini ANC chief whip Nelly Nyanisa and City manager Sipho Nzuza and his team emerged. The voice note came from a meeting called to discuss the outsourcing of refuse removal services and the process to be followed.

Opposition parties had complained that the process was unethical as councillors should not have discussed how jobs should be allocated.

Yesterday, IFP exco member Mdu Nkosi said he would monitor the process of hiring people.

“We want to see transparency and no nepotism in the process,” he said. Nkosi said people should be hired based on their ability and that people hired through connections often had a poor work ethic compared to those who went through the full application and interview process.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said they would closely monitor the process and that the City was currently not in a good position. She said there could not be any political interference as it was the involvement of political parties that had proven to be a problem. Graham said the trouble with refuse collection was that contractors who could not do the job were appointed. These contractors were appointed to line the pockets of those who were in power, she said.

Daily News