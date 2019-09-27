It was stated that the level of service being provided was found to be unsatisfactory and there was a constant need to provide police escorts to people who collected refuse.
“The unit engaged 266 staff on a fixed-term contract (three months), effective from August 1, 2019. It is for this reason that the unit is seeking authority for a budget transfer of R7138836.18 from the refuse collection contractors to temporary staff vote numbers,” the report said.
The report said the problem with waste services in uMlazi began in December 2017 due to contractual disputes which left residents without refuse removal services for weeks on end. The situation became worse from February to May this year. The municipality then decided to in-source refuse removal to minimise the disruptions.
ANC exco member Thanduxolo Sabelo said the hiring process needed to be “clean” and the people suspected of wrongdoing should be suspended. He added that there were rumours of people trying to corrupt the process and he wanted only those people who qualified to be hired.