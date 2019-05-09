Durban - THE eThekwini Municipality and municipal unions claim to have resolved the two-week impasse that affected service delivery around the metro, but neither party would say what the agreement entailed. In a joint statement, the city, SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) yesterday said the parties had agreed, after the matter was taken to the Bargaining Council, that the disciplinary process must immediately ensue and perpetrators be brought to book without fear or favour.

EThekwini water and wastewater department employees went on strike, demanding better salaries after the city elevated Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association members’ salary grades from level 4 to 10.

This took their salaries from R9000 to R20000 a month after about a year of employment.

Those who have served the municipality for years but remain in lower grades took that as an insult and embarked on a strike, which resulted in major service delivery disruptions in various parts of the city.

“The employer is committed to improving the conditions of employees in lower levels, especially those in grades 3 and 4. It should also be noted that all parties have agreed to open discussions on all issues affecting employees in the interest of service delivery.

“All parties have apologised to the public, residents and visitors who have suffered during this long impasse, and committed to work together around the clock to normalise the situation,” read the statement.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said action would be taken against whoever was found to have broken the law during the strike, when municipal employees dumped piles of garbage in the CBD and allegedly sabotaged water and electricity infrastructure.

“If you have used the employer’s resources, which are the tools of your trade, to destroy infrastructure, you will face the consequences,” Mayisela said.

Addressing the grading question, he said: “I can’t go into detail, but let’s allow the task team set up by the Premier’s Office to look into the grading matter and complete its investigation, and then we will see the way forward.”

The workers, however, were not happy with the offer made by the municipality.

A shop steward, who asked not to be named, said: “They are looking at grades 3 and 4 only. What about grades 5 to 9? This offer is not agreed upon yet. Instead, the city requested 30 days to look into how the rest of the grades could be accommodated.”

Samwu provincial secretary Jaycee Ncanana said he would not want the details of the agreement to be made public before union members were addressed.

“I’m surprised that you have the information that you have. There are those who are quick to leak information and that is not good for our members. It is our members who should be informed about negotiation decisions first, and then the public. Our plan is to address the media tomorrow (today), after we have addressed our members,” he said.

Daily News