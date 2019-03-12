FILE PHOTO: Nersa decision to approve three Eskom tariff hikes over the next three years has raised the ire of civil society and energy activists

Durban - CIVIL society organisations are planning to embark on rolling mass action, possibly beginning this week, against the impending electricity hikes. Last week, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa announced it had granted Eskom its request to increase electricity prices for the next three years.

Electricity prices would increase 9.41% for 2019/20; 8.10% for 2020/21 and 5.22% for 2021/22.

The price increase would give Eskom the capacity to earn more than R660 billion from the public over the next few years. Eskom had asked the energy regulator for a 15% increase every year for the next three years.

Desmond D’Sa, of the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance, said the organisation would liaise with other non-governmental organisations to protest at Eskom offices around the country.

D’Sa said he was shocked and disappointed by the announcement of the increases.

D’Sa, who made a presentation earlier this year at Nersa’s hearings on the increases, said they would no longer make presentations, but would instead picket and protest at future hearings by the organisation.

Nersa had travelled around the country to hear people’s opinions on Eskom’s requested electricity tariff increases.

D’Sa said he had made presentations at previous hearings for the past nine years and that Eskom’s request should not have been granted by Nersa.

“We cannot trust Nersa,” he said.

Sizwe Shiba, chairperson of the Mayine Azanian Movement, said he was saddened by the decision as people were already strained by the rising cost of living.

“We will not steal it (electricity); we will just take it as there are many communities who cannot afford electricity,” he said.

Shiba, who also made a presentation at this year’s hearings in Durban, said poor people would not be stealing electricity because they did not want to pay for services, but because they were left with no choice but to do so.

Just like D’Sa, Shiba said it had become pointless talking to Nersa and they no longer had a desire to deal with them. He also pointed out that the majority of presentations at the hearings were against the increase, and felt these had not been considered. Shiba said alternative sources of power, including renewable energy like solar power, should also be considered.

