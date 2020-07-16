Clairwood building fire leaves 200 homeless

Durban - A fire that broke out in a Clairwood building,south of Durban, has left approximately 200 people displaced. The fire, on Tuesday, started at the back of a factory on South Coast Road and quickly spread through the six-storey Group House building in Clairwood.

eThekwini fire department extinguished the fire and reported that no injuries. EThekwini proportional representative councillor Sharmaine Sewshanker said she obtained permission from the city to erect the tents at the Dayal Road grounds until alternate arrangements could be made.She said the residents were left with only the clothes on their backs. The factory housed Congolese, Malawians Zimbabweans and South African citizens. "It was heartbreaking to leave women and children on the sidewalk and pavement for two nights.The residents were huddled together in shock, no social distancing and without masks. Some of the elderly were lying on the pavements suffering from smoke inhalation."she added. Sewshanker said questions around the illegal occupation of buildings in and around the city is once again in the spotlight.

EThekwini Disaster management arrived on Wednesday afternoon to assist.

Sewshanker called for an investigation into the compliance and the contravention of the cities bad buildings bylaws.

"This city simply can not allow people to reside in factory warehouses illegally where no proper facilities and safety in place. Slum Landlords need to be held responsible and face the full might of the law,"she said.

Residents were left displaced after their rented rooms inside a factory in Clairwood south of Durban was razed by a fire. Picture by Sharmaine Sewshanker.

Sewshanker alleged that no shelter, blankets, relief supplies or food was made available to the displaced individuals who spend a night on the street guarding what ever possessions they could salvage from the fire.

"I was contacted by the Zimbabwians Coalition Citizens of South Africa who wanted to know what provisions I had made for their people as they needed to forward a report to the Zimbabwian embassy. Disaster Management Unit took the names of people without offering any relief aid or offer to shelter the people. Due to Covid19 regulations their storeman who had keys to the supply room worked from home therefore supplies were not available." she said.

"It is most unfortunate that councillors are the first port of call and have to brave the pandemic and respond to the needs of residents during these trying times often putting their own lives at risk. I want to thank relief organizations Co-ordinated by Constable Khan and Naseer that responded with hot meals throughout the two days. Mohammed Paruk provided the victims with blankets, hot meals and tents to temporary house the destitute."Sewshanker said.

