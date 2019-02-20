Gym owner Sanjay Juggernath was killed on the corner of Flower and Ganesh roads in Clairwood.

Durban - One of those accused of the murder of a Clairwood bodybuilder on Tuesday admitted that he had fired the fatal shots that night, but claimed he did so in self-defence. Bilal Shaik, 41, on Tuesday told the Durban Magistrate’s Court what happened in the early hours of December 22 that left gym owner Sanjay Juggernath, 34, dead and his co-accused, Shaik’s son Alistair Govender, Brandon Armugan, and Leon Veerasamy injured during gunfire.

He said he was the only one among the accused who was armed. He had a firearm and two magazines of ammunition.

He claimed to have emptied one magazine and loaded another to continue shooting, retaliating to the shots being fired at them by Juggernath.

“The others had absolutely nothing to do with the shooting as they were unarmed,” said Shaik.

Juggernath was killed on the corner of Flower and Ganesh roads in Clairwood.

The Juggernath family believed he had been killed because sibling Ritesh Juggernath’s bar was robbed at gunpoint and Sanjay had provided police with CCTV footage of the incident.

On Tuesday, the State added a charge of armed robbery against Shaik, Govender and Armugan related to a case opened by Ritesh in November last year.

The State’s version was that the murder was premeditated and linked to the alleged armed robbery at the bar.

But Shaik’s version during his testimony in his bail application was that he had a heated argument with Ritesh at the bar and that he was assaulted with a bush knife in the neck.

A few days later he was called to the police station and shown footage of the incident because Ritesh had opened a case of armed robbery against him. But when he told the police that the footage did not show everything that had transpired that night, he was not arrested.

Shaik said he and his co-accused were drinking at his home and sent his son to buy cigarettes on the night Juggernath was killed.

He said Govender had gone for about 20 minutes and returned with bruises, saying he had been assaulted by Juggernath.

He said they wanted to open an assault charge, but came across Juggernath and decided to talk to him before going to the police. He said he lowered his window and asked to speak to him.

“As we came out of the vehicle I heard a gun cocking and told my son (Govender) to be careful. It was too late, he was already firing shots,” he said.

Shaik said Govender was shot twice and so was Armugan, and that was when he pulled out his own gun and fired back.

“I was worried because two of my friends were already shot, and then I started firing more vigorously while walking towards him, while dodging his shots.

"I checked on my guys and realised that my firearm was empty. He (Juggernath) had been shot and was on the ground. He tried to get up with his firearm in hand, and he shot me in my upper thigh.

"He continued shooting until he hit the ground and then he stopped firing,” said Shaik.

Shaik said there were two other people with Juggernath, but was not sure what they were doing during the exchange of gunfire.

State prosecutor Danette Cole asked why Juggernath would shoot at the unarmed people in Shaik’s group, and for him to be hit only once.

“Out of all of you, the person who would have been the closest to him was you, but he was shooting at others. Can you explain that?

"The State witnesses will say that Govender also had a firearm. They will also say that there was no altercation between your son and Juggernath that night,” said Cole.

The bail application continues.

Daily News