A VW Golf 6 was stripped for parts at a panelbeater’s workshop in Clairwood where Metro police and SAPS arrested 12 people.

Durban - A VEHICLE stolen from an Isipingo police pound last month was found stripped at a panelbeating workshop in Clairwood on Saturday. Metro Police and the SAPS arrested 12 workshop employees.

They are expected to appear in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad told the Daily News yesterday the arrests were part of Operation Sierra, a metro police initiative that began last week and targeted all contraventions of the law in the city.

He said Saturday’s raid was a joint operation with the SAPS. They had received information from Tracker that a vehicle was being stripped at the panel beating workshop.

Sewpersad said Captain Mohamed Raoof from the metro dog unit and the health inspection unit stormed the building, resulting in the suspects fleeing the workshop.

“A police officer then released one of the dogs, which chased and caught a suspect. While this was happening, metro police and SAPS members were busy arresting the others. They then found that a red VW Golf 6 being stripped was stolen from the SAPS car pound,” he said.

The car was at the pound because it had been found in the possession of a suspect in the killings of taxi owners and a councillor in the Hammarsdale area, Sewpersad said.

They also found three other stolen vehicles at the workshop.

The Daily News reported last month that the metro police had targeted panelbeaters in the Point area for operating some of their businesses on the street.

The operation resulted in four vehicles being towed away.

In a separate matter, the SAPS seized 20 vehicles near the Mozambique border.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said: “A number of operations were conducted by police officers at Emanguzi from June 1 to August 4, which resulted in 20 suspected stolen/hijacked vehicles being seized.

“These vehicles were hijacked or stolen, destined to be taken across our borders.”

Zwane said some of the vehicles, which included cars, bakkies and trucks, were hidden in bush.

He said some of these vehicles were nabbed as the thieves tried to take them across the border.

Zwane said eight suspects were arrested and appeared in the eManguzi Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of suspected stolen vehicles.

The Daily News previously reported that the SANDF patrolled the borders and had discovered several stolen vehicles.

These were also found hidden in bush in the area.

Zwane said the theft of the Golf from the pound was being investigated, in respect of which a charge of theft was opened.

