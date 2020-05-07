Clampdown on illicit and counterfeit goods 'sure to boost economy'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A Durban economist felt the long overdue clamping down of illicit and counterfeit goods in KwaZulu-Natal through raids conducted by the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs would have both short- and long-term economic benefits. Professor Bonke Dumisa said dealing in and selling illicit and counterfeit goods had had a devastating affect on the province’s economy, and would have continued to cause even more damage during the lockdown if not addressed. “The truth is that local people do not benefit at all. The question is why we were afraid of confronting the people who were bringing these illegal goods into our country. It’s good to see that actions are being taken against them,” he said. Dumisa said unemployment, which is sitting at 29.1%, was predicted to climb to between 2 million to 3 million people due to the lockdown. “Clamping down on illicit and counterfeit goods will help address the issue and, if successful, after the lockdown some people will be able to regain jobs lost,” he said.

Fake cigarettes, lightening creams, condoms and illegal medication were confiscated and more than 50 undocumented foreign nationals were also arrested during a raid in Durban last week.

MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said they would work around the clock to trace those dealing in, and manufacturing, fake goods that were seized in Durban’s CBD.

“What is even more worrying was the high correlation between counterfeit goods and the involvement of foreign nationals in such illicit activities,” said Dumisa.

He added that the number of foreign nationals involved showed that counterfeit goods did not benefit local citizens.

“Let us applaud the department for the good job they are doing in uncovering more and more places that are major dens of illicit counterfeit goods. There is a direct correlation between the increase in such illicit activities and the rise in the unemployment rate.”

He said people who were involved in illicit activities did not pay taxes, which in turn put further strain on the national fiscus because “we are giving people money that they are not going to spend here”.

“When are we going to start advocating for proudly South African goods that are made in South Africa by South Africans?”

He said we needed to start thinking creatively about building the economy. “Otherwise, we will become another failed state.”

Daily News