Satish Duphelia, a spokesperson for the non-profit Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium Society, said they had started the process of replacing the cremators earlier this year.
“The three existing cremators were ageing, and in order to maintain our service levels to the community and also to comply with the requirements of the new air emission standards, the organisation decided to replace the old units with new cremators,” he said.
Through consultation with stakeholders, a tender was put out and a South African company found to provide the cremators.
The organisation also had to make alterations to the building to accommodate the new furnaces. These included new gas supply pipes, a new ritual room and an additional driveway, said Dhupelia.