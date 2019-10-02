Clare Estate crematorium in full operation after R8.4m upgrade









The Clare Estate Crematorium boasts three new units that will provide for the many people now looking to cremate their loved ones. Robby Gopee stands next to them. Sibonelo Ngcobo Durban - THE Clare Estate crematorium is operating three new furnaces after a R8.4-million refurbishment at its premises. Satish Duphelia, a spokesperson for the non-profit Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium Society, said they had started the process of replacing the cremators earlier this year. “The three existing cremators were ageing, and in order to maintain our service levels to the community and also to comply with the requirements of the new air emission standards, the organisation decided to replace the old units with new cremators,” he said. Through consultation with stakeholders, a tender was put out and a South African company found to provide the cremators. The organisation also had to make alterations to the building to accommodate the new furnaces. These included new gas supply pipes, a new ritual room and an additional driveway, said Dhupelia.

“Once installation started, the team worked weekdays and weekends to complete the process,” he said.

During this period, they had two cremators working while the three old units were being removed.

“The cremators were completed and installed by September 1 and final testing was done on September 12. The entire exercise of altering the building and buying the three new cremators cost the organisation approximately R8.4m. The new cremators are more efficient and if cremations start earlier in the day, we expect to be servicing more people,” he said.

Dhupelia said although the facilities were primarily used by Hindus, they had become popular with people of other faiths as well.

Asked if they would be willing to offer assistance to the eThekwini Municipality, Dhupelia said: “We’re always willing to assist any organisation with advice. During the time Mobeni Crematorium has been offline, this organisation experienced maximum use of its facilities to accommodate the new influx of cremations.”

The spokesperson for eThekwini Municipality, Msawakhe Mayisela, said the Mobeni Heights Crematorium was expected to be up and running by February. He said they were engaging with the Clare Estate crematorium.

Mayisela said the Mobeni Heights Crematorium was municipal-owned and would not be privatised.

Logan Chetty, director of the KZN Funeral Directors’ Association, said he did not believe the Mobeni crematorium would be operational by February. He did not understand why the facility had not been privatised.

Daily News