This piece of vacant land in Chiltern Drive, Clare Estate had been invaded and cleared for informal houses by land grabbers. Picture Doctor Ngcobo

Durban - Twenty-two people have been arrested for public violence during land grabs in Clare Estate on Sunday. The area around Palmiet and Chiltern Road has been volatile after land invasions took place on the private and municipal-owned property.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that at 7:30am about 200 people blockaded Palmiet Road with burning tyres and logs.

During the protest, the Police Public Order Unit arrested a total of 22 people were arrested for public violence.

A case of public violence is being investigated is being investigated by Sydenham SAPS. Mbele said they are appearing in the Durban Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Last week about 300 people embarked on a protest blockading Chiltern Drive with burning tyres, demanding the land.

The thick bush and trees were being cleared by panga- and bush knife-wielding people.

Many existing Chiltern Drive and Palmiet Road shack settlement residents have jumped on the bandwagon to grab vacant land.

