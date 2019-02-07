File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - A homemade revolver was found on a man believed to have robbed a tuckshop in Clare Estate on Wednesday.



Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said that just after midday the tuckshop owner was assaulted by robbers while he was inside his business premises on Palmiet Road.





"During the tussle, the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the owner. He sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to hospital. Police immediately responded to the scene and with the assistance of the community a 23-year-old suspect was apprehended in the bushes on the N2 north bound freeway," she said.





Mbele said a home-made firearm with three rounds of ammunition was found in the suspect’s possession.





He will be appearing at the Durban Magistrates Court for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as attempted murder.





Vincent Chetty of the Clare Estate Action Committee (CEAC)said their patrol team heard several gunshots on Clare Road.





"The patrol members rushed to the Clare Road bridge and called Sydenham saps. A description was given to us of one of the two suspects that was seen running away. A chase ensued while police units saturated the area. The suspect was hiding in the bushes. Patrollers heard twigs break and directed police to a spot in the bushes where the suspect was.





Chetty was grateful to all those who assisted. He said it was the second firearm with live rounds that was recovered by CEAC members and police in just over a month.



