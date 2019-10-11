For almost 70 years the Daily News Milk Fund has been providing milk powder to thousands of less fortunate children in KwaZulu-Natal.
Donations from members of the public, Independent Media staff and various companies make it possible for the Milk Fund to supply and distribute milk every school day.
This year, the fund provides milk to 19000 children from 120 organisations consisting of primary schools, crèches, children’s homes and organisations for disabled children.
Hartley Road Primary has been supporting the project for the past three years and, as is their tradition, the Grade 1 pupils donated their pocket money saved from the beginning of the year.