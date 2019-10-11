Class hands over R3 260 to Daily News Milk Fund









Yesterday Hartley Road Primary School’s Grade 1 class donated R3 260 to the Daily News Milk Fund to buy milk powder for children who are less fortunate. Pictured are, from left, teachers Shyma Nunan (in grey), Ruby Maharaj and Fouziah Rangraje, with Sushie Munsamy (in glasses) from the Daily News Milk Fund. The Grade 1 pupils pictured are, back row from left, Hamza Abdool, Ariyaah Hoosen Chohan and Aria Mpaza. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Yahya Khan, Nuha Essa and Karusha Gounden. I LEON LESTRADE African News Agency (ANA) Durban - GRADE 1 pupils at Hartley Road Primary School in Overport collected R3 260 to donate to the Daily News Milk Fund. For almost 70 years the Daily News Milk Fund has been providing milk powder to thousands of less fortunate children in KwaZulu-Natal. Donations from members of the public, Independent Media staff and various companies make it possible for the Milk Fund to supply and distribute milk every school day. This year, the fund provides milk to 19000 children from 120 organisations consisting of primary schools, crèches, children’s homes and organisations for disabled children. Hartley Road Primary has been supporting the project for the past three years and, as is their tradition, the Grade 1 pupils donated their pocket money saved from the beginning of the year.

Humza Abdool, 7, said she would rather help a child have a glass of milk than buy a sweet for herself.

“When I have R2, I put it in the piggy bank at school because I always remember how sad it is to see a child begging on the streets,” she said.

Ariyaah Hoosen Chohan, 7, said she wished that children would not waste food and instead donate money to the children who do not have food.

“I drink milk at home and I have food to eat every day, but I’m happy that I’m also helping to buy other kids food,” said Ariyaah.

Grade 1 teacher Fouziah Rangraje said: “Sometimes people underestimate the little donations made by the children, but at the end of the year it’s a big amount of money and it makes a difference to many children for days.”

Ariyaah, Humza, Nuha Essa, 7, Yahya Khan, 7, Karusha Gounden, 6, and Aria Mpanza, 7, happily handed over the piggy bank with R3260 on behalf of their class yesterday.

People wanting to join in may deposit donations into FNB cheque account 50841595819; branch code 221426.

